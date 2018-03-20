Lymphoma Australia ambassador shaves for a cause

Hodgkin's Lymphoma survivor Jamie Simpson is shaving his beard to raise funds for World's Greatest Shave.

Hodgkin's Lymphoma survivor Jamie Simpson is shaving his beard to raise funds for World's Greatest Shave.

"TOUGH time comes and goes, but tough guys last forever.”

These were the enduring words Rockhampton local and former South Sydney Rabbitohs player Jamie Simpson received from league great Wayne Bennett through his battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Jamie Simpson knocks over ref Tony DeLas Heras : NRL Rugby League, Round 19, Brisbane Broncos v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, Friday July 17th 2009. Digital image by Charlie Knight nrlphotos.com

Fast-forward 15 years, the now father-of-one is taking clippers to his beard on Wednesday and raising funds for World's Greatest Shave.

"After batting Hodgkin's Lymphoma as a teenager I thought this could be an awesome way to help out someone else in my situation,” Jamie said.

"I was first miss-diagnosed at age 10, I went to the doctor as I had found a lump the size of a cricket ball in my groin.”

Told it was just a blood clot, Jamie continued living a care-free life.

However, after noticing the appearance of more lumps five years later, a biopsy confirmed Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"I think it was a bit of a blessing in disguise to get it while I was so young,” he said.

"Not that I would wish this upon any young child or anyone at all, but I didn't understand the gravity of it all.”

While battling life-threatening Hodgkin's lymphoma and enduring chemotherapy throughout 2002-2003, Jamie remained involved with rugby league by volunteering as assistant coach for St Brendan's College in Yeppoon.

"The only thing on my mind was when could I play footy again,” he said.

While hospitalised in isolation in late 2003, then Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett gave Jamie an autographed copy of his book Don't Die with the Music in You with the personal message, "tough time comes and goes, but tough guys last forever.”

Wayne Bennett at the launch of his book 'Don't die with the music in you'.

"The personal message from Wayne spurred me on and now whenever I talk to you people in my situation I say the same thing,” Jamie said.

"Hang in there, things will get better, but I also say 'be positive!'

"One of my personal quotes I like to use is 'positive thoughts breed positive outcomes'.

Jamie, who is an ambassador for The Men Of League Foundation and Lymphoma Australia has a goal of raising $1000.

This isn't Jamie's first time with World's Greatest Shave.

In 2010 on The Sunrise show with Koshie, Jamie shaved the head of INXS band member Kirk Pengilly.

If you're wanting to help and donate to Jamie's fight against blood cancer, use the link below.

https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationId=708552&eventId=14158