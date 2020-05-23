Lyn helps the wheels turn for vital CQ service

Lyn Pohlner and Carmel Matthews are long-serving and enthusisatic Meals on Wheels volunteers

After eight years of volunteering with Rockhampton’s Meals on Wheels, Lyn Pohler said it was ‘very upsetting” to be stuck at home for three weeks.

As part of its scheme to safeguard “at risk” people from COVID-19 transmission, the government decided Ms Pohler and other volunteers over the age of 70 should take a break.

Rockhampton's Meals on Wheels volunteers Trudy, Alice, Erica and Rhonda in the kitchen

Meals on Wheels Rockhampton’s operations manager Margo Haks said next week’s National Volunteers Week was the perfect opportunity to acknowledge the work of their volunteers and to reach out to those who got stood down.

“Eventually, the government did a backflip and said they could undergo a risk assessment in order to resume volunteering,” she said.

“All our volunteers have responded to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic with characteristic commitment and compassion to provide a meal service to the frail and elderly in our community.”

Ms Pohler, who ran motels out west before she retired, helps deliver not only meals but also social contact to Meals on Wheels clients twice a week.

Rockhampton's Meals on Wheels volunteers Snoopy and Ken on the job

“A lot of the time we’re the only faces they see all day,” she said.

“We become very attached to our clients and it was very stressful to be stuck at home, not knowing how they’d react to not seeing us.

“They were so happy when we returned.”

Ms Pohler said her short time away had renewed her commitment to looking after the frail and people living with a disability.

“And the Meals on Wheels management take very good care of us and always let us know how much we’re appreciated.”

If anyone requires assistance from Rockhampton Meals on Wheels, please phone 4928 0540.