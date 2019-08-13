‘Lynham is a liar’: Adani protesters crash speech

TWO anti-Adani protesters have crashed a mining and resources lunch at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham was addressing the lunch when the two protesters, carrying anti-Adani banners, interrupted from the crowd.

"Adani or the reef" was written on one of the banners being carried.

One of the protesters said, "Lynham is a liar" while another said, "We need to show more care".

The debacle lasted about a minute before they were escorted out.

Adani protesters at the Brisbane Convention Centre on Tuesday. Picture: Domanii Cameron

After they left, Dr Lynham joked about having questions he wanted to ask them.

The protest came just hours after other anti-Adani activists caused chaos in Sydney.

Meanwhile Ross Buchanan has been appointed Queensland's new global investment commissioner.

The Courier-Mail revealed in May the former Queensland Resources Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt didn't have her contract renewed.

The commissioner had sensationally described the handling of the Adani mine as a "mess" earlier this year.

At the time, a government spokesman said Ms Chestnutt was on a "short-term contract" and that it had not been renewed.

The new global investment commissioner position will now also look at global resources.

Mr Buchanan has been Queensland's trade and investment commissioner to Japan and has worked in the resources sector.