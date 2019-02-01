Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
News

M1 to get $130 million boost

by Renee Viellaris
1st Feb 2019 5:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCOTT Morrison will today announce $130 million to help beat traffic chaos on the M1 as new coal and gas projects are set to be fast tracked in central Queensland.

The targeted drip-feed of infrastructure announcements in southeast Queensland will today culminate with cash to help motorists avoid congestion at exits on the M1 and in the Mount Lindesay Highway and Ipswich Motorway corridors.

 

The investment is in the electorate of Forde, a marginal seat Labor is growing more confident in winning.

The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden


Meanwhile, 12 Queensland proposals will be considered to help build new power generation. It is understood gas and coal is in the mix. Energy Minister Angus Taylor said underwriting new generation, which would help start new projects, was key to the Government's plan to keep energy affordable.

Nationally 66 submissions were received. Queensland is likely to win a project given the energy prices businesses and farmers, especially in central and north Queensland, are paying under State Government-owned Ergon Energy.

"The program will provide financial support to develop firm generation capacity as part of the Australian Government's commitment to lowering electricity prices and increasing reliability in the system,'' Mr Taylor said.

More Stories

boost infrastructure upgrades investment mi motorway queensland

Top Stories

    At Witt's end over council flood battle

    premium_icon At Witt's end over council flood battle

    News Former Rockhampton nurse speaks out about 30 year-long battle with RRC over flooding concerns

    Rockyview residents weigh in on a possible boundary change

    premium_icon Rockyview residents weigh in on a possible boundary change

    Council News The suburb is one of three set for a potential change of council

    Mayors respond to minister's action on a boundary change

    premium_icon Mayors respond to minister's action on a boundary change

    Council News Finally progress to determine the fate of three disputed suburbs

    Rockhampton hotel sells for millions to Chinese investors

    premium_icon Rockhampton hotel sells for millions to Chinese investors

    News PIECE of CQ tourism and hospitality industry sells for $6.5 million