McDonald’s customer brands his brekkie bagel a ‘monstrosity’ Twitter / Bryan Passifiume
Offbeat

Macca’s brekkie ‘monstrosity’ shocks

by Rebekah Scanlan
28th Feb 2020 10:54 AM

THE internet has been gripped by a man's hilarious Macca's experience.

A McDonald's customer has shared a photo of what happened when he ordered a bagel with "extra cream cheese" - and it seems that the worker handling his order may have taken him a little too literally.

Bryan Passifiume, a reporter in Toronto, Canada, took to Twitter to share photos of his next-level bagel, calling the brekkie delight a "monstrosity".

A McDonald’s customer has gone viral after sharing his ‘monstrosity’. Picture: Twitter/Bryan Passifiume
"LOL what the hell, @McDonaldsCanada," he captioned a snap that showed him holding the bagel. Between the two halves was a copious amount of the creamy, cheese filling - in fact, the dollop of cheese was thicker than the bread itself.

"More photos of this monstrosity. I ordered extra cream cheese as they usually just apply it like butter, but this is clearly just an exercise in passive aggressiveness. How do I possibly eat this?" he said in a follow-up tweet which included three more photos of the white filling spilling out.

Journalist Bryan received a ridiculous amount of cream cheese. Picture: Twitter/Bryan Passifiume
Instead of eating it, Bryan saw the funny side, sharing photos of his tall $US3.99 ($A6) bagel as it compared with objects such as a lottery ticket and a hockey puck.

 

 

 

His colleagues even held the massive bun, revealing some were "too shocked for words".

One friend had to hold the beast with two hands. Picture: Twitter/Bryan Passifiume
It quickly captured the attention of the internet, receiving over 10,000 likes and witty replies from shocked social media users.

 

 

 

 

After wrapping the infamous "extra" bagel and leaving it at his desk, Bryan headed back and ordered another one, this time the fast-food chain getting it just right. Phew.

Here's the "ridiculous" bagel in all its glory one final time.

 

Many people branded the amount ‘gross’. Picture: Twitter/Bryan Passifiume
Another recoiled at its greatness. Picture: Twitter/Bryan Passifiume
