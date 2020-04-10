Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
Crime

Macca's customer spat on and man charged

by Luke Costin
10th Apr 2020 10:25 AM

A man told he couldn't sit down in a northwestern Sydney McDonald's has been accused of spitting on a woman who filmed his confrontation with staff.

The Chester Hill man, 42, took his food to the outdoor dining area of the chain's Kellyville Ridge restaurant on Thursday morning before staff told him to leave due to COVID-19-related ministerial directions.

He refused to leave and, when he noticed a woman in the store filming him on her mobile phone, he allegedly spat on her face and walked off.

Police later caught up with the man and charged him with common assault.

He's due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on July 6.

Originally published as Macca's customer spat on, NSW man charged

coronavirus crime health

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Early morning home invasion in Rocky

        premium_icon BREAKING: Early morning home invasion in Rocky

        News Emergency services responded promptly after a male suspect was spotted entering a Rockhampton residence.

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on our biggest headlines over the last 24 hours.

        • 10th Apr 2020 9:44 AM
        Rocky store brings Saturday markets to your living room

        premium_icon Rocky store brings Saturday markets to your living room

        News FRITH Peterson got creative to keep her business going during COVID-19...

        Launch your online business

        premium_icon Launch your online business

        Business Kaleb Roberts attempts to demystify digital marketing by providing his tips and...