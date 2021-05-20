Macca’s employee spills Big Mac secret

A worker at the famous fast-food chain has gone viral after sharing a fact about the iconic burger she said will “get me fired”.

A worker at the famous fast-food chain has gone viral after sharing a fact about the iconic burger she said will “get me fired”.

It's a topping you either love or hate on your Big Mac - but now there's another reason for you to be divided over onions at Macca's.

The famous fried topping is found on McDonald's cheeseburgers, hamburgers and Big Macs globally - but now an employee at the fast-food chain has revealed how they're cooked, and the revelation is blowing minds.

In a video shared to TikTok, user @_chloe_trent_ showed the process of getting the "yummy onions" ready to eat - and it's not the usual way we prepare onions at home.

Instead of slicing into a fresh veggie, Chloe can be seen pouring a packet of dried scraps into water and stirring.

She then scoops out the tiny pieces of onion we're used to seeing in cult Macca's burgers.

"I'm gonna get fired for this one," she captioned the clip, which was shared on Monday.

A McDonald's Australia spokesperson told news.com.au "rehydrated onions" were used on cheeseburgers, hamburgers and Big Macs to ensure customers get the "same great tasting flavours they know and love".

RELATED: Woman finds cruel note in Macca's bag

A McDonald’s employee has revealed onions arrive in restaurants dehydrated. Picture: TikTok/@_chloe_trent_

"All other products with onion, including the Quarter Pounder, use fresh, locally-sourced onions," the spokesperson added.

"In 2019, McDonald's Australia purchased 1.7 million kilograms of locally-sourced red and brown onions as part of our commitment to supporting the Australian agriculture industry."

The video, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times in less than 24 hours, has surprised many, with some admitting it was "not what I expected".

"They're the best part of the burger! If you're expecting freshly diced onions, you're in the wrong place," one said.

"This is why McDonald's onions hit different," another agreed.

"I would die for McDonald's onions. Can we buy these bags?" someone else declared.

The surprising revelation sparked a flurry of comments and has had over 1.6 million views in 24 hours. Picture: TikTok/@_chloe_trent_

Some however were not fans of the famous chopped onions.

"If there's one thing I can't stand from McDonald's it's those little onions," one wrote.

"This grosses me out," another stated, a sentiment shared by Chloe who labelled the topping "gross" in the comments.

Many offered an explanation as to why Macca's use this technique, explaining it extends the shelf life of the produce.

"I use dehydrated onions to cook at home, it's no big deal," one said.

"I don't care how they're made these are the tastiest onions in the world," another raved.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Macca's employee spills Big Mac secret

They’re then mixed with water with McDonald’s Australia confirming to news.com.au the ‘rehydrating’ process. Picture: TikTok/@_chloe_trent_