Macca’s unveils three new burger items

If you're a fan of anything cheese and bacon related, then you will be pretty stoked about the all-new McDonald's menu items.

The fast-food chain has just announced it will add three, limited-edition chicken burgers to its range nationwide.

What are they you ask? There's the Cheese and Bacon McSpicy, Cheese and Bacon McChicken and Cheese and Bacon Deluxe.

If you haven't realised yet, it's definitely for cheese and bacon lovers with Macca's branding it a "twist" on the current chicken burger menu.

"Serving up the winning combination of bacon and cheese, our new menu items feature 100 per cent Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken and 100 per cent local Aussie produce," Tim Kenward, Macca's Australia marketing manager said.

"We know how much our customers love our core chicken menu, with our McChicken, Chicken Deluxe and McSpicy burgers among some of their favourites - and as part of our commitment to giving our customers even more choice, we're excited to introduce a tasty twist on some of our existing chicken burgers via our new cheese and bacon burger range."

You can get your hands on the three new menu items as of Wednesday, April 28, after 10.30am, at McDonald's restaurants and via McDelivery nationwide.

But remember, it's for a limited time only, so be sure to get your fix before it disappears from the menu.

The new chicken burger range comes after Macca's announced its collaboration with Korean boy band BTS, releasing their favourite meal.

The fast-food giant started highlighting celebrities' orders last year when it teamed up with rapper Travis Scott and caused a Quarter Pounder shortage for some of its restaurants in the US.

The BTS meal will feature 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, large World Famous Fries, large soft drink and Sweet chilli and also Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's South Korea.

