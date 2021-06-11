Menu
Several Coles stores were added to the exposure sites list on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Maccas, Woolies, Coles on virus alert

by Jack Paynter
11th Jun 2021 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:35 AM

A McDonald’s drive through, multiple Coles supermarkets and a Woolworths are among the latest additions to Victoria’s long list of Covid-19 exposure sites.

The state’s health department made eight additions to the alerts list of venues visited by a confirmed case of Covid-19 on Thursday as Melbourne’s tough lockdown was lifted.

All of the new venues were listed as tier 2 exposure sites, meaning people who visited during the times listed need to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The venues listed on Thursday were:

  • EPPING: Gami Chicken & Beer, Shop RE15, 571-583 High St, May 25 from 11.50am to 1.30pm
  • THOMASTOWN: McDonald’s Thomastown (drive through only), 30 Dalton Rd, cnr Settlement Rd, May 27 from 11.20pm to midnight
  • THOMASTOWN: AMPOL, cnr of Dalton Rd and Wood St, June 5 from 10.45am to 11.25am
  • THOMASTOWN: BP Thomastown, 72 Keon Parade, May 28 from 10am to 10.35am
  • HEIDELBERG: Coles – Warringal Shopping Centre, Burgundy St and Rosanna Rd, June 7 from 4.20pm to 5.20pm
  • BUNDOORA: Coles – Bundoora Square Shopping Centre, Settlement Rd and Plenty Rd, June 6 from midday to 1pm
  • BUNDOORA: Coles – Bundoora Square Shopping Centre, Settlement Rd and Plenty Rd, May 28 from midday to 1pm
  • BUNDOORA: Woolworths – Bundoora Square Shopping Centre, Settlement Rd and Plenty Rd, May 31 from midday to 12.40pm

The McDonald’s Thomastown drive through was added as a tier 2 exposure site. Sarah. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
More than 140 venues remained on the public exposure sites list on Friday morning but the figure has fallen significantly from almost 400 earlier in the week.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

There are 78 active cases in Victoria, with 64 locally acquired and 14 in hotel quarantine.

Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions were eased overnight with people able to move around freely within 25km of their home and the five reasons to leave home removed.

But face masks must still be worn indoors and outdoors in metropolitan Melbourne.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Maccas, Woolies, Coles on virus alert

