Machete, knife used in alleged Rocky bottle shop robbery

Two armed men allegedly robbed a bottle shop in Berserker on Monday night.

Police said two men entered Liquor Legends on the corner of High Street and Dean Street about 7.30pm armed with a knife and a machete, demanding cash and alcohol from the store attendant.

They fled with alcohol and cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said that based on CCTV footage, one of the alleged offenders was a caucasian with a solid build, and the other was an Indigenous man with a slim build.

He said both were probably between 15 and 20 years old.

“It’s obviously concerning once again that an incident has occurred where a weapon has been used or been threatened to be used, and obviously we’ve very keen to work with the public and get this one cleared up very quickly,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

“You don’t expect to be going to work and be threatened with a knife.

“We’d ask anyone who identifies anything – it might be the walk, it might be the way they hold themselves – and you recognise these people, to contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton Police.”