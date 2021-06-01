Mackay builder, businessman eyes seat of Dawson for LNP

A strong new contender has emerged as a potential replacement for outgoing Dawson MP George Christensen, with a Mackay builder revealing he is "considering" a tilt.

Businessman Geoff Baguley has revealed his interest in throwing his hat in the ring to replace Mr Christensen for the LNP.

"It's something I have wanted to do to," Mr Baguley said.

"Somebody needs to continue what George has been doing the last four terms.

"I'm a long-term Dawson local and my interests are in Dawson and I want to push those interests in Canberra."

The Local Building Maintenance owner is also a Master Builders Queensland board member and organiser of NQ's Rock'n Country Festival.

It is understood Mr Baguley has already sought preselection for Dawson and is a favourite to replace Mr Christensen, along with The Ville Resort and Casino chief executive Michael Jones.

Other LNP members understood to be seeking preselection include former rugby league star and Mackay Councillor Martin Bella and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox.

Cr Willcox declined to comment on speculation, citing the LNP's rule of not commenting on preselection until the branch announces a candidate.

Whoever comes out on top will face-off against Labor's candidate for Dawson Shane Hamilton, a mine worker and third-generation local who grew up on cane farms and cattle stations.

Labor is eyeing to pick up the seat after Mr Christensen announced his shock retirement in April, with Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson quoted as saying the decision meant the seat was in play for both major parties.

On Monday, The Australian reported LNP officials had blocked Mr Christensen's bid for a six-figure taxpayer-funded payout over his decision to quit politics.

The News Corp publication reported Mr Christensen had failed to withdraw his nomination and his local branch had requested LNP headquarters overturn its candidate approval and formally reject his nomination to stand at the next election.

If the party disendorsed the Dawson MP, he could be eligible for a "resettlement allowance" involving a taxpayer-funded payment of $105,600, or six-months' salary.

A senior LNP insider on Sunday said the party had since told Mr Christensen it would not permit the request and there was no reason to overturn the vetting committee's original decision.