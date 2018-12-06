Mackay business expands to cater for NDIS clients

EXPANSION: Kathy Dine, CEO of IDEAL Placements Mackay, in the new Malcomson Street office.

IT'S busier than ever at IDEAL Placements Mackay following the launch of a new office opened to cater for a spike in clients.

Founded in 1996, the business started with one office, three staff members and 74 clients.

Now, there are seven offices located in Sarina, Cannonvale, Proserpine, Bowen and Mackay, 70 staff members and about 500 clients.

CEO of IDEAL Placements Kathy Dine said the recent increase in clients was due to NDIS.

"Over the years there were so many people we couldn't help because they weren't eligible for disability employment services," Ms Dine said.

"Now with NDIS, we are able to help those people as long as they have employment as part of their NDIS package.

"We want to be the employment specialists for NDIS."

With the spike in client numbers, Ms Dine said the expansion was necessary as they were running out of room to cater for the growing business.

"We now have more space in our training room and a bigger social and family area," she said.

"Our new building is also completely disability friendly."

Following the launch of NDIS, Ms Dine has introduced a new program in which clients are helping clients.

"We might have a client with a disability who is employed as a support worker for one of our other higher needs clients," she said.

"We only introduced this program eight months ago but we've had great results.

"Sometimes people who have a disability are very high-functioning and they thrive helping others."

Ms Dine said she was passionate about making sure that anyone who wanted to work was given the opportunity.

"I think some employers don't realise they have plenty of jobs in their workplace that could be taken on by a person with a disability," Ms Dine said.

"We have had so many success stories where our clients thrive in the workplace because they really take pride in what they do and where they work.

"I think everyone deserves the chance to work because it's human nature to place importance on your employment."

The new IDEAL Placements office is located on Malcomson Street, North Mackay.