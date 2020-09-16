Menu
Matilda Internet director Leon Cuzzilla. Picture: supplied
Mackay business shares slice of BHP’s $33 billion

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Sep 2020 6:02 PM | Updated: 16th Sep 2020 5:51 AM
A MACKAY internet business is grateful to be one of many local suppliers reaping the benefits of BHP's $33 billion economic contribution to Australia this year.

In Queensland, the mining giant paid $919 million in taxes and royalties during the 2020 financial year, according to its Economic Contribution Report.

The company also boosted its Australian workforce by more than 5000 to about 45,000 employees and contractors in FY20.

Mackay-based Matilda Internet has been supplying iPads and iPad accessories to BHP through the Local Buying Program since 2016.

Director Leon Cuzzilla said he was appreciative of the opportunities provided to his business.

"We've never seen a program like this in the 42 years we have owned small businesses in mining communities," Mr Cuzzilla said.

"During some tough months, 40 per cent of our business came from BHP sales."

BMA asset president James Palmer said the company was focused on the helping and supporting the communities it operated in and keeping operations running safely.

"We will continue to invest in Queensland, employ and train Queenslanders and support our Queensland suppliers and communities," Mr Palmer said.

In Australia, BHP paid US$7.8 billion to suppliers and US$2.8 billion in payments to employees last financial year.

