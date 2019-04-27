Mackay businesses sign letter for Adani

CALL TO ACT: Shane Newell wants the Adani Carmichael coal mine to go ahead.

MACKAY business owners have signed an open letter from Adani to the Premier calling for the Galilee Basin to be opened for mining development.

"To put it simply, it's to secure our future,” businessman Dane Bentley said.

"This I believe is the next area that needs to be opened for our future generations,” Mr Bentley said.

"For my children's children's future in this region.”

The MineFleet Rentals owner is among 55 people supporting the letter (in full on page 15) and said there needed to be more investment in the region.

"While there's some confidence in our local market at the moment, it's not overwhelming,” Mr Bentley said.

"It's certainly disappointing that we don't have... Federal and State Governments that are strong enough to make a stance and make the right decision for certain areas rather than to appease the bigger votes.”

In response a spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said State Government supported any project that stacked up environmentally and financially, and referred to specific wording in the letter.

"The due process being followed is governed by science and legislation that has existed for many years,” he said.

"More than $20 billion in resource projects have been facilitated... that has meant more than 7000 jobs across Queensland in regional centres just like Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton.”

Yesterday Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan penned his own letter to the Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch asking "serious, what is the hold up?” on the Carmichael project.

Mr Costigan called for an undertaking to immediately grant any outstanding approvals at the state level.

Adani Mining chief executive officer Lucas Dow said his call went beyond just the Carmichael project.

"It's about the survival of the coal mining industry and the benefits it brings to Queensland's people, communities and economy,” Mr Dow said.

"We are doing everything we can to start the Carmichael project so we can deliver thousands of jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"All we need is for the Queensland Labor Government to stop shifting the goal posts and give us a fair go, like they would any other mining company.”