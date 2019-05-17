Mackay decides 2019: Three-horse race for Capricornia

EXIT polls of early voters have George Christensen sitting pretty in Dawson and Michelle Landry in a possible three-way race for Capricornia.

The Nationals incumbents have both come out on top in tallies taken for the two electorates at Mackay, Rockhampton, Proserpine, Bowen, Townsville and Sarina.

Mr Christensen has almost twice as many votes as his closest rival, Labor's Belinda Hassan. Ms Hassan has more than double the next in line, One Nation's Debra Lawson.

A number of people polled at Proserpine voting for George Christensen said "I'm a miner".

Key pledges in Dawson and Capricornia

Michelle Landry has a small lead on One Nation's Wade Rothery and Labor's Russell Robertson, who are neck and neck.

But the Capricornia totals from three polling booths from Mackay to Rockhampton do not take into account Mr Robertson's and Mr Rothery's standing in communities outside major town centres, especially in mining communities like Moranbah and Clermont for the Labor candidate.

MORE STORIES:

The past cannot reveal a winner

Where to find your polling booths

Explained: Your guide on how to vote

It is important to note the relatively small totals collated can not be regarded as statistically significant and do not take into account how preferences will flow.

Political scientist Paul Williams said early voters were often rusted on to the major parties so the results were not surprising.

He said the roughly 30 per cent of undecided and minor party voters in each seat would more likely vote today.

Political analyst Chris Salisbury said he was not surprised to hear Mr Christensen was out in front but the early indications for the huge Capricornia seat was unexpected.

"I didn't figure on One Nation so prominently," he said.

"Their preferences are going to count in Dawson, Capricornia and Flynn but I thought it would be more clearly a two-horse race and those preferences would be needed to decide who would come out on top.

FEDERAL 2019 Capricornia

"A profile certainly helps these people (Rothery is a former rugby league player) although just as equally it's Pauline's profile that helps more than anything.

"We're all a bit circumspect about making predictions on these seats because not only One Nation but Katter's party and Clive Palmer's party are all showing a lot of uncertainty around how much support they would attract but also where the preferences would go.

"There are a lot of competing names and parties on the right and I assumed they would be eating up each other's votes."

FEDERAL 2019 Dawson

Mr Salisbury said he predicted Labor would win the election tonight but with a small minority. That would mean, if Mr Christensen and Ms Landry win, they would find themselves in opposition.

Dawson

George Christensen (LNP) 46%

Belinda Hassan (Labor) 24%

Debra Lawson (One Nation) 11%

Sample size: 455

Capricornia

Michelle Landry (LNP) 36%

Wade Rothery (One Nation) 27%

Russell Robertson (Labor) 22%

Sample size: 239

Locations: Bowen, Proserpine, Mackay, Sarina, Rockhampton, Townsville

All other candidates polled less than 1%.