AMA Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia has echoed medical professionals’ concerns about personal protective equipment.
News

Mackay ENT practice closes due to coronavirus threat

Mel Frykberg
26th Mar 2020 12:10 PM
EAR, nose and throat specialists in Mackay have closed their doors until further notice due to coronavirus.

ENT specialists at the Mackay Mater Medical suites in North Mackay have temporarily closed down due to the threat of infection from coronavirus following a warning from the Australian Society of Ear, Nose and Throat surgeons.

The society advised that all elective ENT procedures and consultations should be cancelled with immediate effect.

A recorded message at Mackay Mater Medical suites stated that due to the pandemic crisis, COVID-19, Mackay ENT would be closed until further notice and that patients would be contacted to advise them of the next steps.

“Please be patient while we wait through the new guidelines to continue servicing our patients,” the message said before apologising for any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, confusion about the supply and distribution of personal protective equipment has led to frustration and angst among doctors on the frontline of Queensland’s COVID-19 crisis.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia said the peak medical body had heard many concerns from doctors working in both the public and private sector about how and where to access PPE.

“Queensland Health told us they are confident they can maintain a supply of PPE provided measures are in place around PPE stewardship, but doctors working in the hospitals have not received clear communication confirming this and many are worried they will run out,” Dr Dhupelia said.

GPs and other specialists are also confused on receiving their PPE and whether there is any available.

While appreciative of the State Government’s and Queensland Health’s hard work and response to COVID-19 he said there was an urgent need for transparency and clearer messaging to all health care workers and the public.

