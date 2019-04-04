Mackay man dies in hospital after horror Bali crash

Mackay man Erran Braddick has died in hospital after a horrific motorcycle crash in Bali.

Mackay man Erran Braddick has died in hospital after a horrific motorcycle crash in Bali. Contributed

MACKAY man Erran Braddick, who was injured in a motorcycle crash in Bali last week, has tragically died.

The department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed they are providing consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to the family of an Australian man who died in Bali.

A spokesperson said: "Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment".

The 32-year old former Gladstone man suffered brain, chest, lung and serious internal injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle crash on March 30.

He has been in a coma at a private hospital in Kuta, Bali since the crash.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman confirmed the air ambulance jet sent to collect Mr Braddick yesterday would be returning to Brisbane tomorrow with no patient on board.

Condolences are beginning to flood Facebook, friends "shattered" over the news of Mr Braddick's death.

Anthony Reed shared his memories of a "top notch bloke" in his post.

"Even on my darkest days you could make me laugh and you will be missed by so many. It was an honour to call you a mate," he wrote.

Mackay Brothers rugby union club, where Mr Braddick played, will hold a fundraiser tomorrow night to help raise money for the Braddick family.