NSW police arrested the man at his Mackay home.
Crime

Mackay man extradited over alleged child sex assaults

Melanie Plane
by
12th Nov 2018 8:44 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
A MAN has been extradited from Mackay to New South Wales to face alleged historical child sex offence charges.

The 70-year-old man was arrested about 7am Thursday in his Andergrove home and was extradited on Friday after a brief appearance in Mackay Magistrates Court.

He has been charged with historical sexual assault offences that are alleged to have occurred in St Marys, a suburb of Sydney, in the 1970s.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District commenced an investigation into alleged sexual assaults of a 10-year-old girl in St Marys. The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1974 and 1977.

Detectives from Tuggerah Lakes Police District travelled to Mackay, to seek the extradition of the man, which was granted.

On Saturday, the man was returned to NSW and taken to Mascot Police Station where he was charged with assault female and commit act of indecency under 16 years (x9) and carnal knowledge of girl aged between 10 and under 16 years (x3).

He appeared at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday where he was refused bail to re-appear at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday 13 November 2018.

