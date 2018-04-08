Mackay man missing after attending Sunshine Coast function

35-year-old Daniel Paap was reported missing from the Maleny area.

A MACKAY man who was on the Sunshine Coast at a function has gone missing.

Police were on Sunday night seeking public help to locate 35-year-old Daniel Paap reported missing from the Maleny area.

Daniel was last seen around 1am Sunday at the Jacaranda Cottages on Teutoberg Avenue, Witta however, he has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he is unfamiliar with the area.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 183cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel or know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

