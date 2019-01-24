Menu
Ryan Christopher Neville Turmaine, 24, of Mackay, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Mackay man robs Nick's IGA at fork-point, police allege

by Luke Mortimer & Ashley Pillhofer
24th Jan 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:02 AM
THE identity of a Mackay man accused of wielding a fork in the midst of a string of armed robberies across the city has been revealed.

Ryan Christopher Neville Turmaine, 24, will remain behind bars for now in the face of 20 charges.

Turmaine fronted Mackay Magistrates Court in custody on Wednesday, after presenting himself to Mackay Police Station on Tuesday.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer read out the charges against Turmaine, including armed robbery, burglary and car theft.

Turmaine remained quiet throughout his relatively brief appearance.

Mr Dwyer said it was alleged Turmaine held-up Nick's IGA at Bridge Road, Mackay, while armed with a fork which was stolen from the shop, on December 7, 2018.

Turmaine is also alleged to have robbed the same store while armed with a knife 39 days later, on January 15 this year.

One day earlier, on January 14, it's alleged Turmaine assaulted a person with intent to steal while armed with a knife.

Turmaine has also been charged with three counts of unlawful use of vehicles between December 31, 2018 and January 15, this year, the arson of a car, also on January 15, and the burglary of an Eimeo home on October 7, 2018.

Other allegations include assault, stealing a wallet, dishonestly using stolen credit cards, stealing fuel, evading fares and contravening a police direction.

Turmaine did not enter pleas to the charges, some of which are destined to go to a higher court.

Defence lawyer Phillip Moore said he was seeking briefs of evidence detailing some of the charges before the court.

Turmaine did not apply for bail through Mr Moore.

He will remain in custody until the case is next raised on April 10.

