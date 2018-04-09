Menu
Daniel Paap, 35, of Mackay, has gone missing during a trip to Maleny, on the Sunshine Coast.
News

Mackay man still missing on Sunshine Coast

Madura Mccormack
by
9th Apr 2018 7:58 AM

MACKAY man Daniel Paap has yet to be located after going missing on the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was last seen about 1am at the Jacaranda Cottages on Teutoberg Ave in Witta.

He has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he is unfamiliar with the area.

Daniel resides in Mackay and was in the Maleny area attending a function.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 183cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Queensland Police this morning said investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel or know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

