Mackay man who struck teenager has 17-page criminal history

FACING court for nearly the 70th occasion, a Mackay landscaper with a criminal record stretching 17 pages has admitted to punching and backhanding a teenage girl.

Bradwin Neil James Saylor, 40, has racked up 10 break and enters, seven common assaults, five assault occasioning bodily harm and one grievous bodily harm offences over the years, among other offences.

He faced the District Court in Mackay on Friday, pleading guilty to common assault and stealing about $100 of groceries from a Coles in Mackay.

Saylor had been charged with indecently treating a child and assault occasioning bodily harm, but "the Crown has preferred one count of common assault", according to Crown prosecutor SJ Dickson.

He said the troubled teenager was staying with Saylor when a fight broke out at a property on December 26 last year.

Saylor had been outnumbered and when the girl refused to enter the fray, Saylor hit her three or four times in the face with a closed fist before backhanding her.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan detailed Saylor's "grossly dysfunctional childhood" and said it seemed his client had been trying to "shock (the girl) into action", rather than cause injury.

Judge Anthony Rafter said the girl didn't suffer "significant injuries". He considered an early plea, showing remorse.

Saylor was sentenced to 12 months jail, but was released on immediate parole, considering 264 days already served.