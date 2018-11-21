Mackay mother locked up over violent home invasion

Jodie Anne Thomsen, 35, faced the District Court in Mackay for sentencing on Tuesday.

A MOTHER instigated a violent home invasion in which a resident suffered a horrendous wound to his arm inflicted by a knife wielded by the woman's accomplice.

It took eight warrants to finally bring Jodie Anne Thomsen, 35, before the District Court in Mackay on Tuesday - but the attacker remains at large more than two years on.

Thomsen pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and entering a dwelling and stealing in Mackay, dated June 8, 2016.

Accomplice Dwayne Raymond Nicholls was sentenced to three years jail (parole after 14 months) in June last year, after extradition from Tasmania.

A third accomplice - a man who police believe attacked the resident - has still not been identified, the court was told.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said Thomsen, of Leichhardt, had a record involving property and dishonesty offending before the "extremely serious" home invasion.

He said Thomsen previously stayed at the home which had been targeted and knew the man and woman living there.

Mr Le Grand said it was about 8pm when Thomsen and the men raided the unit, stealing a laptop and soundbar.

Making a run for it during the chaos, the female resident was followed to a carport by the unknown accomplice and screamed for help.

The male resident responded and when he entered the carport "he was stabbed in the arm by the unidentified male", Mr Le Grand said.

The victim needed surgery and there had been a high risk of permanent nerve damage.

Defence barrister C. O'Connor, instructed by Legal Aid, said delays followed "discussions and concessions" with the Crown around Thomsen's criminal responsibility.

She said Thomsen did not intend the injury, but should have known the offence could have devolved into violence.

Ms O'Connor added her client, a mother of three children who had lived a "chaotic existence", needed help to distance herself from drug use.

Judge Deborah Richards described the home invasion as "brazen" but "not sophisticated", and noted Thomsen's role as the ringleader.

Thomsen was sentenced to two-and-a-half years jail, with parole release on July 21, 2019, considering 60 days served.