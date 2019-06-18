Mackay MP backs plan to hold Adani to account over jobs

MACKAY MP Julieanne Gilbert wants to see the creation of a register to track the local businesses that receive servicing work once Adani's Carmichael Mine is operational.

The call - made during a joint press conference with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday - comes after Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke put forward a similar plan to hold the Indian miner to account on the hundreds of jobs it promised his city.

Mr O'Rourke told News Corp this week he wanted regional councils to establish a register of local workers employed at the Adani project.

On Tuesday, Mrs Gilbert said Mackay's role was to service the mining industry.

"What I would like to see in my community is a register of what businesses get to do that servicing work once the mine is up and running,” she said.

"We already have a lion's share of work out there in the Bowen Basin and I know a lot of businesses ... have now got their eye on the Galilee Basin.

"I've got my eye on how we're going to be able to service the Galilee Basin.”

Adani has been contacted for comment on whether it would support such a register.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson stopped short of throwing his support behind Mrs Gilbert's call, saying he did not want the register to be a "political thing”.

He said any register of servicing work provided by local businesses to future mines in the Galilee Basin should be set up through industry groups such as the Resource Industry Network.

"We don't do (a register) for the Bowen Basin, why would we start doing it for companies in the Galilee Basin?” Cr Williamson said.

"RIN will have many of its members looking to do work in the Galilee Basin, just like the Bowen Basin, and I would suggest they would have a very good handle on the number of companies who pick up work in the Galilee.

"If we need to have confirmation of who's picking up work out of the Galilee Basin, let's go to the industry representatives, in particular, RIN.”

On Tuesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reaffirmed her focus on ensuring Adani delivered its jobs promise.

"We want to see Adani now start employing local regional people,” she said.

"They promised the local regional jobs, they've been through the processes, now I think regional Queenslanders want to see those jobs.”

Adani was contacted but did not respond before deadline.