Chantelle Louise Emslie faced Mackay District Court on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Mackay mum faces court for Airlie Beach armed robbery

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
13th May 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
Tears rolled down a Mackay mother's cheeks as she waited to learn if she could have two more days of freedom with her children.

Chantelle Louise Emslie faced Mackay District Court on Tuesday over the burglary and armed robbery of a woman at an Airlie Beach backpackers on June 7 last year.

The court heard Emslie was 38 when she entered the woman's dwelling armed with an "offensive instrument" alongside co-accused Vicky-Marie Philippie, then 37, and Lyall John Geesu, then 33.

Emslie also used "personal violence" in the attack.

Defence solicitor Antoinette Moreton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said her client had two daughters, one aged seven and another 15, whom she wished to spend time with before sentencing on Friday.

Ms Moreton said Emslie, who pleaded guilty to burglary, armed robbery in company with personal violence, was aware of the risks and had been compliant since bail was granted last year.

Judge Brad Farr granted the bail extension but warned Emslie she must return for sentencing alongside her co-accused on Friday, May Emslie that she must return for sentencing, alongside the co-accused on Friday, May 14.

"Fail to do so and a warrant will be issued for your arrest, you'll be picked up very quickly and without notice," Judge Farr said.

