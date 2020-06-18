Menu
Mackay music teacher charged with child grooming

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Jun 2020 7:22 AM | Updated: 7:47 AM
A MACKAY music teacher has been charged after allegedly grooming a young child.

Police have charged the 39-year-old man with one count each of grooming a child under the age of 16 and using the internet to procure an indecent act along with two counts of indecent treatment.

A statement from the Queensland Police said the man was self employed and allegedly committed the offences during private music lessons at a home studio in Mackay.

He used social media to advertise his music business.

"Police are asking anyone who may have any further information regarding the offences or possible related matters to come forward," a Queensland Police spokespersons said.

He is expected to face the Mackay Magistrates Court on August 17.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Quote this reference number: QP2001248092.

