Mackay musician caught up in bizarre pub scuffles

MACKAY musician Luke Miller was in the middle of sound check at the Black Nugget in June last year when Joshua Andrew Hennessey drunkenly grabbed his guitar.

Mr Miller lost his balance and tried to kick Hennessey away. Then, Hennessey grabbed his foot and knocked the musician to the ground.

Mr Miller fractured his arm and his guitar broke. As a result, Mr Miller was unable to play shows for months.

Hennessey, 32, was charged by police, but two months later, he approached Mr Miller again at the Moranbah Community Workers Club.

He said: "Next time I see you I'm going to beat the f--- out of you” before grabbing Mr Millers nose and twisting.

The Moranbah man pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm, wilful damage and common assault related to the bizarre pub scuffles.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said Hennessey was on bail for his first offence at the time.

Mr Le Grand said when police interviewed Hennessey, he tried to downplay his actions both times.

"It was an act of drunken stupidity,” Mr Le Grand said.

Hennessey's barrister Matt Heelan said his client, who repairs mining truck tyres, was over indulging in alcohol on his days off.

Mr Heelan said since his client had made an effort to make changes to his life.

"He met his current partner who has been a positive influence on him,” he said.

Mr Heelan said Hennessey had taken on a step-father role to her children and had been "forced to show some mental and emotional maturity. He cannot party away his days off any more.”

Judge Brian Deveroux said this was not a "straight-forward” case.

He said he accepted that Hennessey probably did not intend to injure Mr Miller, but his behaviour was aggressive.

Judge Deveroux sentenced Hennessey to six months in jail, wholly suspended, with 12 months probation. He was ordered to pay Mr Miller $6000 for damage to the guitar and lost wages.