Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mackay man has been arrested on child exploitation charges
A Mackay man has been arrested on child exploitation charges MaxPixel
Crime

Mackay police allegedly uncover huge child exploitation haul

Madura Mccormack
by
11th Jul 2018 3:53 PM

THOUSANDS of images and videos of children have allegedly been found on one computer of a Mackay man with police expecting to uncover more.　

Police from Mackay's Child Protection Investigation Unit bashed down the door of a Peel St home on Wednesday and arrested a 38-year-old Mackay man allegedly dressed only in his underwear.

He was allegedly in possession of five computer towers, one of which holds more than 6000 pieces of child exploitation material.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said Queensland Police officers, in conjunction with international counterparts, will now parse through the material to identify at-risk children.

"It appears at this stage that he was both [allegedly] downloading child exploitation material but also... had it [allegedly] available for upload through peer-to-peer software," he said.

"One of the things we will do is try and identify any of the children in the images so we can remove them from harm, and that's through agreements throughout the world.

Det Insp Smith said the man is known to police.

He said it was far too early to know if more arrests will be made or if the man was in any way linked to a child-exploitation network.

The 38-year-old man will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

child exploitation child sex offender detective inspector brendan smith mackay mackay police peel st
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Yeppoon mansion: Million-dollar view only of many features

    premium_icon Yeppoon mansion: Million-dollar view only of many features

    Property Immerse yourself in an infinity pool overlooking Farnborough Beach, Keppel Bay and the islands

    • 13th Jul 2018 1:00 AM
    Concerns surround the rusting Middle Island Observatory

    premium_icon Concerns surround the rusting Middle Island Observatory

    Environment It's been dormant since 2008 and calls are growing louder for action

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    CQ mother goes on a drunken rampage against police

    premium_icon CQ mother goes on a drunken rampage against police

    Crime Her list of charges was shockingly long.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    What's on in CQ: Guide to 72 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on in CQ: Guide to 72 hours across the region

    News Discover what's happening this weekend in CQ.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners