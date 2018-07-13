Mackay police allegedly uncover huge child exploitation haul

THOUSANDS of images and videos of children have allegedly been found on one computer of a Mackay man with police expecting to uncover more.

Police from Mackay's Child Protection Investigation Unit bashed down the door of a Peel St home on Wednesday and arrested a 38-year-old Mackay man allegedly dressed only in his underwear.

He was allegedly in possession of five computer towers, one of which holds more than 6000 pieces of child exploitation material.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said Queensland Police officers, in conjunction with international counterparts, will now parse through the material to identify at-risk children.

"It appears at this stage that he was both [allegedly] downloading child exploitation material but also... had it [allegedly] available for upload through peer-to-peer software," he said.

"One of the things we will do is try and identify any of the children in the images so we can remove them from harm, and that's through agreements throughout the world.

Det Insp Smith said the man is known to police.

He said it was far too early to know if more arrests will be made or if the man was in any way linked to a child-exploitation network.

The 38-year-old man will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.