Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT IN FORCE: Mackay Police District Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Edwards said more than 2000 random breath tests had been conducted over the last two weeks.
OUT IN FORCE: Mackay Police District Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Edwards said more than 2000 random breath tests had been conducted over the last two weeks. Zizi Averill
News

Mackay police ticket nearly 500 drivers in two weeks

Zizi Averill
by
28th Dec 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S been a very naughty Christmas season for Mackay motorists, with police handing out nearly 500 infringement notices in just two weeks.

Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Edwards said police traffic units had been out in force to catch dangerous drivers over the holiday period.

Since December 14 they have conducted more than 2000 random breath tests (RBTs) and handed out 490 infringement notices for offences like speeding, drink-driving or fining distracted drivers playing on their mobile phones.

Snr Sgt Edwards said the majority of notices were for speeding, with 280 speeding tickets.

"Motorists don't seem to get the message that they need to slow down," he said.

"We're out there in force and if you are speeding then we aim to catch you."

With 46 people fined for intoxicated driving, Snr Sgt Edwards had a simple message.

"If you're thinking of drinking and driving over the festive season - don't," he said.

"Taking drugs - don't do it.

"It's not worth the risk to yourself. It's not worth the risk to other members of the public. It's not worth the grief to your family when we have to deliver a message to them after you've been involved in an accident."

While drink-driving rates have remained stable compared to Christmas last year, police are concerned the number of drivers under the influence of drugs has risen.

"We're getting more and more drug-drivers than we ever had in the past," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

In just two weeks 17 people were caught driving while under the influence of ice, marijuana or speed.

This comes as drug offences in Mackay have risen, with 252 additional drug offences recorded compared to 2017.

The Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until January 3.

mackay crime mackay police queensland police service random breath testing
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

    premium_icon 2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

    Politics These were the biggest political stories for CQ in 2018

    Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

    premium_icon Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

    Council News She says the town needs the government to deliver on vital section.

    CQ annual rural show may not happen in 2019

    premium_icon CQ annual rural show may not happen in 2019

    News 'Without the show next year I don't know where we will end up...'

    Instagram forced into feed backflip

    Instagram forced into feed backflip

    Technology Users world wide complained using hashtag #instagramfail

    • 28th Dec 2018 9:39 AM

    Local Partners