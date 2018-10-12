Mackay region lands major fishing comp

MACKAY will get an added boost to its profile around the nation with the official launch of the Australian Fishing Championships (AFC).

And the launch of the popular competition will provide the backdrop to advertising of the new Holden Colorado Z71 Xtreme.

The nation's best anglers will converge on Mackay between October 21 and 23 to contest Australia's premier fishing destination, battling it out at Eungella, Kinchant and Teemburra Dams.

The monster barramundi and sooty grunter will once again provide the perfect test of skill to launch the AFC XV season.

Professional anglers competing in Mackay include four-time Angler of the Year and BASS Nation Champion Dean Silvester, multiple Australian Bream Angler of Year Warren Carter, and reigning AFC Champion Liam Carruthers.

Representing a local contingent will be three-time World Sooty Champion Daniel Grech. Mr Grech is looking forward to welcoming Australia's best anglers to his backyard to experience its world class fishing.

"The Mackay Region offers so much for anglers. In every direction, you have different fishing environments, teaming with many bucket list species to excite anyone, from a kid catching their first fish to the most seasoned professional angler".

"Anyone who's fished here before will tell you how big and prolific the Barramundi and Sooties are at Eungella, Kinchant and Teemburra, so I'm expecting an exciting few days of fishing ahead to launch the AFC".

Mr Grech also encouraged Mackay's sizeable fishing community to head down to the Mackay Marina at 4pm on Tuesday, 23 October for the AFC presentation.

Hosted by fishing royalty Steve Starling, the AFC launch will give local anglers an opportunity to meet and learn from the countries best fishermen. There'll also be heaps of great giveaways, including signed AFC shirts and Mackay Region branded lures, making this a not to be missed event.

AFC Promoter Michael Harris, said it wasn't just professional anglers that were hooked on Mackay.

Following the AFC, NRL Legend Matt Sing who is a very keen angler, has lined up a 4 day visit to the region where he will be shown the ropes by local guides and AFC anglers with the idea of returning with his boat on a regular basis.

"After the AFC Championships 4pm presentation at the Mackay Marina on October 23, Matt Sing will spend 4 days on the water with the AFC anglers and local guides Ash Simms and Jason Kidd".

"Matt will cover the impoundments of Kinchant, Teemburra and Eungella as well as venturing into the salt with Jason Kidd from Inshore Fishing Mackay" said Mr Harris.

"I have heard so much about the Mackay Barra impoundments and I cannot wait to visit the magical Eungella Dam. I mostly fish the saltwater so I am also keen to visit the Mackay Net Free Zones as well" said Matt Sing.

Mr Harris returns to Mackay just as the footage his company, Marine Media Group, took is used for the advertising of the new Holden Colorado Z71 Xtreme.

"The Mackay Region has a combination of truly stunning environments. East Point and the Mackay Harbour, provides spectacular beaches and sand dunes, and the Cathu State Forest has some incredible scenery and 4WD tracks, perfect for showcasing the Colorado".

The promotion of The Mackay Region by Holden and the AFC, looks set to further boost visitor numbers to the region.

After recently achieving a seventh consecutive quarter of visitor growth, Mackay Tourism General Manager, Tas Webber, believes these recent campaigns will further promote the region.

"It's not just visitors that are increasingly looking towards Mackay as a picturesque, holiday paradise. The region is gaining a reputation for staging events and for professional filming and photography."

Mr Webber continued "The Mackay Region offers so much for fishing, and adventure enthusiasts, so what better location to launch the AFC and to promote the Colorado Z71 Extreme".

Further details on the AFC Launch are available on the Facebook event page at; www.facebook.com/events/494525551043723/. The Holden Colorado Z71 Xtreme testing its limits in The Mackay Region is available at www.holden.com.au/cars/colorado, and will be featured across TV, print, online and in catalogues over the coming months.

