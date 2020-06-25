Mackay residents encouraged to share pet photos

COUNCIL is encouraging residents to share photos of how they practise responsible pet ownership to help raise awareness in the community.

Pet Registration Day is held annually to spread the responsible pet ownership message, but due to COVID-19 restrictions council will not be holding the event in 2020.

Community and Client Services director Angela Hays said council would instead engage with the community through the council website and social media.

“We are encouraging pet owners to share photos of themselves and their pets practising responsible pet ownership,” she said.

“This could be anything from taking your dog for a walk on a leash, playing in an off-leash dog park, a photo of your pet sporting a collar with a council pet registration tag or pictures of them playing in an adequately-fenced yard.

“We will choose one winner each week and they will take home a $100 voucher from a local pet store.”

