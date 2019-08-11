Woman charged with rape after incident in North Mackay

A MACKAY woman will face court tomorrow over rape allegations stemming from a police investigation into a reported arson attack.

Detectives declared two crimes scenes on a street in North Mackay after receiving reports of a break and enter and arson.

Police and fire crews were called to a home about 1.30pm in relation to a fire in the backyard of the address.

A Police Media spokesman said while police were at the scene in relation to the fire, officers were made aware of the sex offences allegations.

"A secondary crime scene was set up and investigated further and charges were laid," the spokesman said.

As a result a 42-year-old woman was arrested and charged with rape, and will front Mackay Magistrates Court.

It is alleged the offending occurred against a man some time on August 10.

The case had initially been reported as a break and enter with arson.

Mackay Police District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant Tim Heller confirmed there had been no damage to the house.

"The fire was restricted to the yard area", Snr Sgt Heller said.

"As part of the inquiries in relation to that fire it was determined that there were further offences alleged to have occurred linked to that fire."

Five police crews including Criminal Investigation Branch and forensic officers were on scene.

At this stage no one has been charged in relation to the fire.