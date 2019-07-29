Mackay mum in hospital after covering for millionaire son

A MOTHER accused of helping her son - who is facing cocaine trafficking charges in Mackay - flee the country is in hospital following her Australian Federal Police arrest.

The case against Elizabeth Anne Turner was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

Mining businessman turned fugitive Markis Scott Turner is accused of being a major player in a multi-million dollar cocaine syndicate.

The millionaire was arrested in May 2011 and the case has not been finalised.

It is alleged he fled the country with the help of his mother in 2015.

Property and cash totalling $395,000 - which was provided to secure his bail - was forfeited to the court following his disappearance.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines. Manila Standard

Mr Turner is currently in custody in the Philippines.

Solicitor Sean Gibbs, acting as town agent for Bosscher Lawyers, confirmed Ms Turner was today in Mackay Base Hospital.

The court heard she had been taken into custody yesterday and was in Mackay watch house when she had to be transported to hospital.

She is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony in relation to her son.

The case was adjourned to Thursday and there was no bail application.