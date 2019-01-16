Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hay Point Coal Terminal had a total export of 48.9 million tonnes of coal in 2018.
Hay Point Coal Terminal had a total export of 48.9 million tonnes of coal in 2018. Tony Martin
News

Mackay's economy reaps benefits of record coal exports

Rainee Shepperson
by
16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY'S economy is reaping the benefits of record-breaking coal exports across the region.

In 2018, Mackay and Whitsundays delivered exports of 148.2 million tonnes of coal, contributing to a whopping total of 223 million tonnes across Queensland.

The new data from Queensland ports reveals the 2018 exports have surpassed the previous record of 221 million tonnes set in 2016.

Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke said she wasn't surprised with the news considering how efficient Mackay's resource industry had been in the past 18 months.

"It's been a very busy year and we've seen a real focus on production efficiency," Ms Rourke said.

"The mining service sector is so dominant in Mackay and I think that contributes greatly to the efficiency of our coal ports."

Ms Rourke said Mackay was starting to see the flow-on effects from the success of the coal industry.

"When our mining and coal industries thrive, our economy picks up and retail, hospitality and education all benefit," she said.

"This can present a risk for some businesses because our unemployment rate is so low.

"It can be difficult to find employees with the right skill-set in the region so it is important to encourage more people to move to Mackay to pursue a career. We don't want our businesses to have to decline potential opportunities because they don't have the staff.

"Promoting the longevity of our jobs and our mining industry is vital to attract people from other regions."

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said Australia's net exports of coal were predicted to increase.

"Australia's coal earnings are on target to generate more than $67 billion in 2018-19," he said.

"Last year the coal industry contributed $43.4 billion to the Queensland economy and invested $13.1 billion into local businesses and community organisations. Every tonne of coal and all resources exported brings in royalty taxes, which help pay for Queensland roads, schools and hospitals."

Ms Rourke said the figures were a clear demonstration the companies in Mackay delivering solutions to drive production efficiency were getting better at what they did.

"Our businesses are clearly improving and streamlining their processes and I think they should be recognised and congratulated for their part in providing solutions to clients," she said.

"Mining houses have been working with their suppliers to drive production efficiency and this is why we are seeing records breaking."

Port by port breakdown

  • Port of Brisbane 7.1mt
  • Abbot Point Coal Terminal 29.8mt
  • Hay Point Coal Terminal 48.9mt
  • Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal 69.5mt
  • Port of Gladstone 67.9mt
coal exports coal industry dalrymple bay coal terminal hay point coal terminal mackay mining services record breaking
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    LAST RESORT: Club to go under the hammer next month

    premium_icon LAST RESORT: Club to go under the hammer next month

    Property Walk in, walk out basis, all equipment and facilities included with the sale

    Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

    premium_icon Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

    Crime Police told him to get off the road but he continued walking

    • 16th Jan 2019 6:15 AM
    Key details revealed for GKI's energy and water future

    premium_icon Key details revealed for GKI's energy and water future

    Politics The latest newsletter answers questions regarding the renewables use

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland

    • 16th Jan 2019 6:55 AM