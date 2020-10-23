Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at night
Crime

Maclean man in induced coma after late-night assault

Adam Hourigan
23rd Oct 2020 6:04 AM
AN ALLEGED fight between two men in Maclean has left one in an induced coma at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Coffs/Clarence Police alleged that around 10.30pm on Wednesday night, a 36yo and 58yo male were ejected from a licensed premises in Maclean in relation to intoxication.

The men, who were known to each other, are alleged to have gotten into a fight, with both men suffering injuries in the process.

The 58-year-old male sustained facial injuries and was taken to Maclean District Hospital.

The 36-year-old male suffered head injuries was attended to by ambulance and helicopter critical care team, who arrived by road.

They began to transport him to Lismore Hospital when it is believed his condition deteriorated on the way.

The team placed the man into an induced coma, and was driven to the Lismore helicopter base, and then flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Yesterday morning, the man was still in the induced coma in the intensive care ward of GCUH.

A Coffs/Clarence police spokeswoman said that the investigation was being conducted by Grafton detectives into the incident, but as of yesterday no charges had been laid.

