Foxleigh Mine in Central Queensland.
Business

Macmahon inks $250m mega CQ mine deal

Staff writers
10th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
The contract for the Foxleigh project in Central Queensland has been officially awarded to Macmahon after the company was selected as preferred contractor in October.

Macmahon will provide equipment hire and maintenance services at the Foxleigh mine near Middlemount, which is expected to generate $250 million of revenue over a five-year term.

The project is on track to start on March 1 next year.

Macmahon’s subsidiary, GBF, has been awarded a two-year contract extension with Pantoro for additional work at the Wagtail and Nicolsons underground gold operations located near Halls Creek in Western Australia.

This contract will extend GBF’s tenure at the project to October 2023 and is worth about $20 million.

Macmahon chief executive Michael Finnegan said the Foxleigh deal would further diversify and expand the company’s east coast presence.

“We are now looking forward to building on the relationship with our new client,” Mr Finnegan said.

“We are also delighted to continue the strong relationship that GBF has built over many years

with Pantoro.

“The contract extension is another important step in our strategy to further expand in the underground market and we remain very well placed to continue growing our underground business.”

