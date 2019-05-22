Maddy and Luca find their chemistry treading the boards

TREAD THE BOARDS: TCC's College Musical How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying. Madison Day, director Celeste Hack and Luca Mella.

LATE nights rehearsing lines has helped Luca Mella to step into the shoes of Hollywood stars Nick Jonas and Daniel Radcliffe for his latest performance.

After six months of preparation, The Cathedral College student along with co-star Madison Day will bring their dramatic acting, singing and dancing talents together for their performances in the school's latest production, How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

Director Celeste Hack said Luca and Madison were a perfect match for their roles as Finch and Rosemary in a play which has been performed on the Broadway stage.

And their professionalism was evident as The Morning Bulletin dropped into the school's Our Lady's Hall and witnessed the chemistry between the co-stars during a mini impromptu rehearsal.

"Our two leads are well known and respected in Rockhampton's performing scene ... Maddy just won several placings in the recent Rockhampton Dance Eisteddfod,” Ms Hack said.

In the anticipated play, Luca will bring to life the character of J. Pierrepont Finch - a congenial and clever window washer who rises up the corporate ladder when he happens upon a book "How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying”.

He watched back the performances of Jonas and Radcliffe to inspire his approach to the role of Finch.

"I've learnt patience and learning lines are key...I've created good relationships with co-stars,” he said.

Luca wants to pursue a career in television once he finishes his secondary schooling.

"I've taken the techniques that are involved to help develop my craft more to be a better actor in the future,' he said.

Luca first leaped onto the performing arts scene when his family arrived in Rockhampton in 2013.

Local audiences were introduced to him when he played the lobster in St Peter's Primary School production of Alice in Wonderland, and he hasn't looked back.

In 2015, Luca performed in Rockhampton Musical Union's Jack and the Beanstalk before he landed the role of Michael Banks in Mary Poppins and Jeremy Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Alongside Luca for the ride is Madison Day who is a custom-fit cast as Rosemary, a loyal young woman "wife material” who's besotted by Luca's character, Finch.

Madison recently sparkled on the Rockhampton Eisteddfod stage, and also impressed at various dance concerts and festivals across the region and the state.

It's her first big part in a musical, so she felt honoured to be picked for the role of Rosemary.

"On stage, there's a lot of adrenaline and it's so exciting,” she said.

Last year, Madison was given The Cathedral College's Most Inspiring Drama Performance Award at the 2018 Cultural Awards.

Tickets are on sale now, visit seeitlive.com.au.

More info

Show times: Friday, June 7 at 7pm, Saturday, June 8 at 1.30pm and 7pm;

Tickets can be purchased at seeitlive.com.au or the Pilbeam Box Office

Student Tickets cost $10.