Maddy’s goal on the field far from generic

TOUCH: Forget winning Maddy Finch has another idea when it comes to touch footy

TOUCH: Friendship replaced fierce competitiveness among the Marvel Cats under-12 Mackay team members who travelled to the Red Rooster Junior Carnival this weekend.

Of the many teams that played at the Cyril Connell Fields in Rockhampton at the two-day carnival, depending on who you asked, their touch players had different goals in sight.

For 11-year-old Maddy Finch, the carnival was about having fun.

“I like that I get to play with my friends,” Maddy said.

Dressed in a purple singlet with “crazy” multi-coloured socks, the girls’ team hoped to win the crazy shorts competition.

By midday on Sunday, Maddy had played five games with her team but was sitting out the sixth due to illness.

She plays in a middle position, and while she hasn’t scored any tries, she was able to help her team get two “unexpected” wins.

Her mum Amy Finch, who is also the team’s assistant coach, said the carnival was a good way to finish the season.

“It’s about socialising and playing together,” Finch said.

“These girls aren’t interested in making representative teams so this carnival is a great opportunity for them to play in their comfort zone.”

Finch said the highlight of the competition was seeing how well the girls got along.