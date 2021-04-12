‘Madness’: Philip’s view of Harry and Meghan’s tell-all

Prince Philip reportedly thought Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was "madness", a royal biographer has claimed.

The Duke of Edinburgh is reportedly said to have thought "no good would come of it" and regretted his grandson's decision to quit the royal family.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth has claimed Prince Philip thought the interview was "not the right thing, either for the country or for themselves".

But he later accepted that "it's his life".

"I know from someone close to him that he thought Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was 'madness' and 'no good would come of it'," he said.

"I was not surprised because that is exactly how he described to me the personal TV interviews given by Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, back in the 1990s."

Mr Brandreth wrote in the Daily Mail the couple's "preoccupation with their own problems and their willingness to talk about them in public" did worry him.

"Give TV interviews by all means,' he said, 'but don't talk about yourself'," he said.

"That was one of his rules. I know he shared it with his children. I imagine he shared it with his grandchildren, too."

Prince Harry landed back in Britain for the first time in more than a year to pay tribute to his late grandfather at his funeral on Saturday.

Prince Harry was reportedly wearing chinos, a jacket and black face mask.

The Duke, who had complained about paying for his own security in the United States, was reportedly met by British security and taken from the airport in a Buckingham Palace issued Black Range Rover.

"He landed at Heathrow today. I saw him getting into an escorted car," a witness told The Sun.

Harry and Meghan seen during interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticised for their short tribute to Prince Philip on their Archewell organisation website.

"In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021," it stated.

"Thank you for your service … you will be greatly missed."

Prince Harry's tribute was slammed by Nigel Farage, who tweeted: "For a couple that do public emotion as a career, this third person and one sentence statement shows their contempt for this great man and the monarchy."

Prince Harry statement on Prince Philip. Picture: Archewell

"The British public will not welcome Harry and Meghan back, even for the funeral," he added.

Mr Farage made an appearance on Fox News where he claimed their decision to air the interview while Prince Philip was in hospital will see their popularity fall "very, very fast".

"Given that today is the day that Philip has died, I won't use the words about Meghan and Harry that I would like to, but I think it was deeply disrespectful" he said.

Originally published as 'Madness': Philip's view of Harry and Meghan's tell-all