‘Madness’: Premier rips PM over China

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan says the idea that Australia should be promoting armed conflict with a superpower is madness. Picture: Tony McDonough / NCA NewsWire

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has again lashed out at the federal government’s handling of tensions with China, describing comments from some officials as “off the planet”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week called for the World Trade Organisation to be strengthened, while Home Affairs Department Secretary Mike Pezzullo previously warned “the drums of war are beating” and Defence Minister Peter Dutton said a conflict with China over Taiwan “should not be discounted”.

Mr McGowan has repeatedly criticised the Commonwealth’s handling of the situation and warned they should “rethink this language” about a war.

“I have never heard something so insane in my life, this discussion about this issue,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“The idea that somehow we should be promoting armed conflict with a superpower is madness and I don’t get it.

“It’s absolute madness … it’s absolutely off the planet.”

As tensions have escalated, China has hit Australia with a series of tariffs on goods including crayfish, barley and wine.

But Mr McGowan urged the federal government to stop making inflammatory comments.

“It is not in our national interest in any way, shape or form,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has a view that he needs to attack them on trade.

“I have the view that they’re our biggest customer – we sell them literally 20 times as much as we buy from them. Why do we want to undermine that?

“If we lose our trading relations with China, the economic consequences for Australia will be absolutely catastrophic.”

Mr Morrison said it took two sides to have a conversation.

“When China is prepared to have that conversation, we’re very pleased to do so,” he told 6PR radio.

“They’ve set out 14 points … they go to how Australia runs our democracy, then goes to the freedom of the press.

“They are not matters with which Australia is prepared to provide any change to, quite rightly.

“(It) is really a matter for China. Australia is providing no barrier to any dialogue with China.”

Mr McGowan said he had discussed the issue with Mr Morrison during his visit to Perth on Wednesday.



