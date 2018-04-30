Madonna flying high at fashions on the field

OVERWHELMED AND HONOURED: Fashions in the field judge Sydney designer 'George' with Madonna Boodle.

OVERWHELMED AND HONOURED: Fashions in the field judge Sydney designer 'George' with Madonna Boodle. Sharyn O'Neill ROK140614sfash3

ROCKHAMPTON woman Madonna Boodle was "overwhelmed and very honoured” when she was asked to be featured in a Qantas magazine.

"We had a beautiful chat.

"We spoke about fashion, the judging, my time during fashions.

"I talked about my children, how I would start looking at the race day, my millinery work, the shoes, the gloves.

"My husband Pete being a chairman of Rockhampton Jockey Club and I went on to the committee, our racing horses.”

Madonna's feature mostly focused on her involvement with racing fashion.

She first became interested in race days when she was 34.

"Pete was involved in the horses and I said if I was going to the races I would dress up,” Madonna said.

"I started entering fashions back then.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Over the past 24 years, the fashionista has gone through a number of outfits, none of which she regrets.

"Because I put so much work into them, I never ever say that looks yuck,” Madonna said.

A hint of uniqueness is Madonna's number one fashion tip.

"Something different out of the box, yet still in the box that still suits you,” she said.

"Stay true to yourself.”

A preview of the QantasLink Spirit magazine featuring Rockhampton. Contributed

Sharing her fashion life and parts of her private side with those sitting on the plane is a thrilling thought for Madonna.

"I am so excited, it's going worldwide,” she said.

She said it wasn't daunting at all.

"When you are in business and you get to know people, we (Madonna and her husband Pete) have always been in the public eye.

"We do our best at all times.”

By having Rockhampton featured in the magazine, it will give the city a "kickstart”.

"It's fantastic, we need it, we need a kickstart, by different people reading it, they can read and see what is Rockhampton up to,” Madonna said.

"With all this knowledge going through, Rocky will become bigger and better again.”

Madonna thinks there is a big turnaround coming for Rocky.

"It will be great, businesses will flourish, prices will go up, the quality of houses will go up,” she said.

"It's been flat for the last four years or so, the mining downturn was a huge descend.

"Mackay collapsed a bit, out west the drought, beef prices went sky high and that was good for the graziers, they bought machinery, that was good for the economy.

"It's on it's way up now.”