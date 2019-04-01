MAFS couple backflip on living plans

Married At First Sight’s Jessika Power and Dan Webb have decided to take things slow

They might have been vocal about their love for each other after just two weeks of dating, but Married At First Sight's Jessika Power and Dan Webb have been taking things slow since filming wrapped.

Despite Jess being vocal about moving to the Gold Coast to live with him and his five-year-old, Dan revealed today the two were still living apart.

"She lives actually between the Gold Coast and Brisbane, she's got family here as well, so, no, we're not living together, that's definitely not going to happen straight away," Dan told radio station Hit 103.5.

"I'm more of a guy that likes to take things slow and just reassess everything, but we spend as much time as we can together when she's on the Gold Coast."

Despite their declarations of love, Jess and Dan aren't living together.

Dan also confirmed Jess was yet to meet his mother who hadn't been happy about finding out her son had cheated on his "wife" Tamara Joy during Sunday night's episode.

"No, she hasn't (met Jessika)," Dan said. "It's been one big whirlwind since this is all finished, (I'm) just trying to get through things and back in routine and work. And Mum actually lives up in Airlie Beach, so we haven't got that far yet, we're just taking things slow at the moment."

In a separate interview with Hit 92.9 also on Monday, Jessika revealed she was yet to meet Dan's son - despite the pair dating for four months - and they had no plans to move in together soon.

"Because coming out of the experiment we just wanted to do like the normal couple thing like go on dates and have the honeymoon stage," she said.

Speaking to Hit 103.5 Dan also backed claims previously made by Jessika they were "persuaded" to keep their affair secret by producers.

"When the affair did start with Jess there was ways where I would have loved to have gone about it differently but was persuaded to do something different, if that makes sense," he claimed.

Dan echoed Jessika's claims they had tried to come forward with their affair sooner.

"I would have liked to have said something obviously straight away, like when the affair started, rather than drag it out - that was definitely something that went against my character."

During Sunday night's vow-renewal ceremony, Dan told Jess he was prepared to give their relationship a go despite being unhappy with how their romance began and her antics at the last dinner party.

"Life's too short to hide how you feel. I came here to fall in love and hope to have someone to take home and introduce to my son as my girl. I found that girl in you," he said.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9.