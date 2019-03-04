MAFS fans spot huge editing fail

MAFS fans have noticed a major editing fail in this scene with Jessika.

Married At First Sight fans have called for the editors to be "sacked" after yet another major editing fail.

During last night's episode, Jessika was seen waking up in bed with a bit of a hangover the morning after her outrageous antics at the weekly dinner party.

Square red nails …

While most of us can barely remember to take our make-up off after a big night out, Jessika had somehow managed to have a dramatic manicure in her sleep.

Not only had her nails gone from pink to bright red - they were also a completely different shape.

… Pointy pink nails.

And it didn't go unnoticed.

Incredible transformation.

It comes after fans spotted a major mistake during one of Ines and Elizabeth's one-on-ones, where Elizabeth went over to her love rival's apartment with a peace offering.

As she walked toward Ines' door, she was wearing a black coat, jeans, pink top and thongs.

But as she returned to her apartment after visiting Ines, Elizabeth's outfit had changed, despite a voiceover saying: "Now that Elizabeth has cleared her conscience with Ines, she's returned home to make amends with Sam."

Costume change.

Later, after Elizabeth and Sam had a huge blow-up, Ines was seen going to visit her secret lover and was filmed knocking on his door - 1904.

However, when he opened the door, it had somehow become room 1902.

Who is staying in room 1904 then?

Just last week, Cyrell also went through a confusing outfit change during her infamous confrontation with Martha.

As an Instagram fan account pointed out, before turning up on her doorstep, Cyrell went to put her shoes on - a pair of nude heels - but during the actual argument, she'd miraculously changed into black boots.

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.