Truth about infamous MAFS scene

Dean and Davina’s ‘affair’ paved the way for the likes of Ines and Sam in this season of MAFS.

AT ONE point in 2018, the average Aussie couldn't go a single day without hearing the names "Davina" and "Dean" at least once.

Last year, the two Married At First Sight contestants shocked viewers by providing the show's first ever affair storyline, with their respective partners - Ryan Gallagher and Tracey Jewel - apparently left totally in the dark.

While their brief, largely non-physical dalliance is child's play compared with the raunchy "adult sleepover" provided by this year's cheating pair (Ines Basic and Sam Ball), back then, it was all we could talk about.

In a new interview with Kyle and Jackie O, Davina Rankin has opened up about what really goes into making the reality TV show - and the harsh truth of filming days.

Here are her juiciest revelations.

HER 'AFFAIR' WITH DEAN

It may have appeared to be a case of TV adultery, but Davina claimed everyone - including Tracey and Ryan - were in on her liaison with Dean.

"The week before (the affair started), (Ryan) and I both said 'Leave' - we even told our producer, spoke to the head of the show, and said that we didn't want to go on," she explained.

But according to Davina, they were persuaded to stay because the show needed them.

"They said 'you guys are too good for the show'," she explained, adding that she was offered a deal instead.

"They said Dean and I could come back as a couple because they didn't want to lose us. We were like, 'We don't want to be here' - very open and honestly - but then they were like, 'You guys are really good on TV, we can do this, we can bring you back on the show and have it this way'."

On TV, it appeared the two were sneaking around behind their partners’ backs.

Davina went along with it because, as she told Kyle and Jackie O, if it worked she could actually end up with someone she "might have a connection with".

Until it began airing on TV months later, she claimed she'd had no idea the situation would play out as an "affair".

"(Dean and I) had full permission to come back as a couple, and Tracey and I were texting throughout the whole thing," Davina said, describing her confusion during the infamous final dinner party where Tracey confronted her for "cheating" with Dean.

"That's why I just went full b**ch, because it baffled me that her and I could chat and whatever, and then she could come at me … in front of the cameras."

Tracey was the ‘woman scorned’ during the affair storyline.

UNCOMFORTABLE CONDITIONS

Davina described the set-up of filming on the show as "very weird" and enough to make anyone "go crazy".

"You've got to remember, these people don't sleep much, they've got cameras in their faces every day, they've got lots of alcohol and maybe not enough food … Put all those things in the mix - plus you've been away from your friends and families for a couple of weeks - and anyone's going to go crazy."

Of all the days though, the weekly dinner parties were the worst.

Last year’s MAFS crew at a weekly dinner party.

"They would do my head in because I'd feel like I was fresh off a bender," Davina admitted.

"So you put your makeup on at like 9am, and they'd film everyone getting ready, and then you're like in the same clothes, mic'd up, until midday."

She claimed they were then allowed to go get lunch somewhere but when they came back, they had to "just sit" again.

"Then you get shipped off to this place where they film the dinner party, and then you sit there, separated, not talking to anyone. They give you little packets of chips, and wait until it's night-time for you to go in.

"I was baking in three layers of makeup for like, 13 hours. It was horrible. You just want to have a shower."

'BOMBSHELL' HEADED OUR WAY

Davina's former flame, Dean, called into the radio show towards the end of her interview to give his two cents - and tease a huge plot twist.

"I reckon they've got a big surprise coming - I think (producers) are lulling us into a false sense of security and there's a plot twist coming," hinted Dean, at which point Davina jumped in with confirmation.

"I know for a fact that there's a plot twist," she revealed. "I don't know if it's 100 per cent true, but from what I've heard, it's going to be awesome."

Davina was coy about which contestants were involved in the "twist", but strongly suggested it wasn't just Ines and Sam carrying on with a secret affair.

"Maybe you're looking at the wrong people …" she told the hosts.

So when can we expect this bombshell?

According to Dean, it's likely to unfold within "the next week".

"It's all going to switch up. Everyone thinks it's predictable right now with what's happening, but something crazy is going to happen soon," he said.

Married At First Sight continues 7pm Sunday on Nine.