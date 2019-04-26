‘It’s insane’: MAFS’ Jules targeted by online trolls

The couple celebrated their engagement party over the weekend. Picture: Matrix

The couple celebrated their engagement party over the weekend. Picture: Matrix

JULES Robinson is comfortable within her own skin but worries about the brutal and ruthless hate spread on social media.

The loved-up former Married At First Sight contestant, Robinson was this week branded "fat" and "desperate" by online trolls.

"I am OK with some people not liking me but I don't understand why people write such horrible things," Robinson, 37, told Confidential.

"So much energy goes into being nasty. I find being kind a much better feeling.

"I don't think you can win against trolling and bullies ­because that is their thing, so I try to ignore it."

Jules Robinson, pictured with her fiance Cameron Merchant, is sick of people being nasty. Picture: Jonathan Ng

While Robinson and now real life fiance Cameron ­Merchant were popular throughout the series, others were branded the villains of the show.

Some like Sam Ball, Jessika Power, Martha Kalifatidisand Ines Basic even received death threats online after ­controversial storylines played out on air.

"It is insane," Robinson said. "For people to think that is ­acceptable behaviour to treat other people like that, it is not OK. When you are on the ­receiving end of that, it is scary and not a nice feeling."

Other controversial characters who received online hate include Jessika and Martha. Picture: Nigel Wright

Seeing such hate confuses Merchant, who questions the behaviour of the bullies.

"I try to turn it and put it back on them and ask if they are OK," he said.

"For them to make judgments and strongly hate someone they don't know, I wonder if they are OK themselves. I went into this knowing that my friends and family know me for the person that I am."

Robinson and Merchant celebrated their real life ­engagement party at the weekend and are in the midst of planning their wedding.

To others considering giving reality TV a crack, the hair and make-up artist said: "I do think anyone coming into this world of reality TV, you do have to have a thick skin and for me personally, I believe you have to know who you are and like yourself. Otherwise, we are not made of steel.

"I get that being on a reality show, the public has a right to judge us on our actions, but not on our appearances."