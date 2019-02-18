Menu
Racy MAFS affair turns physical

by Bronte Coy
18th Feb 2019 6:47 AM

 

THE much-hyped "affair" on Married At First Sight is finally going to the next level.

After all the drama of Sunday night's commitment ceremony, preview footage was shown of Ines Basic and Sam Ball locking lips during a Gold Coast getaway on the next episode.

Ines and Sam get flirty during a secret rendezvous.
All week, the pair has been plotting to hook up behind the backs of their respective partners, Bronson Norrish and Elizabeth Sobinoff - even choosing to "stay" in their relationships in order to further their sneaky agenda.

But unlike last year's cheaters Davina Rankin and Dean Wells - whose "affair" never actually turned physical - it seems Ines and Sam will get hot and heavy in the coming days.

During the commitment ceremony, viewers were shocked as Ines lied to the "experts" and her partner Bronson, claiming she'd had a backflip on her feelings towards him and everything was going smoothly. In reality, she still can't stand him.

 

Meanwhile, Sam was left to attend the ceremony solo after Elizabeth's unexplained absence stretched into a second day.

After John Aiken revealed she had a virus and was on doctor's orders to stay away, Sam took the opportunity to publicly humiliate her, revealing that she'd tried to seduce him and he was "pretty turned off".

Regardless, he chose to stay, confirming to producers in a private moment that it was in order to pursue an "affair" with Ines.

 

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.

… and it’s happening.
Bronson thinks their relationship is improving.
