MAFS star’s stunning weight loss

Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff has dropped a significant amount of weight since first appearing on our screens.

In a new photo shared on Instagram this week, she showed off her body transformation in a form-fitting burnt orange dress, attracting plenty of compliments from fans.

It comes after Lizzie's weight was criticised by her partner on the show, Sam Ball, who received plenty of backlash for describing her as a "bigger" girl.

"I've never really dated girls as big as Elizabeth in the past," he told producers after seeing her for the first time at their "wedding".

Lizzie looked very different during her time on MAFS.

In a candid Instagram Story, the 27-year-old jewellery store manager responded to commentary around her recent shrinking frame, explaining it was actually due to her chronic illness.

"There's been a lot of curiosity out there, people saying to me - 'how have you lost a bit of weight?' What I want to put out there is that I have porphyria, and how you manage porphyria is with a high carb diet," she said.

"I use chocolate because my body can tolerate it right now. Before I get the 'there is healthier alternatives', it is working for me currently, and I get scared to try a lot of foods because my body also rejects 'healthy food' too, it's not bias.

"Also lots of people out there have to be on medication, and unfortunately weight gain can be a common side effect for a lot of chronic illness meds or chronic illness in general. "Sometimes the weight gain in this can be more than 20 kilograms."

Lizzie went on to describe chronic illness and its side effects as "soul-destroying".

The reality TV star's weight loss follows her complete hair makeover in the months since appearing on MAFS.

After filming wrapped, Lizzie ditched her self-described "horrendous" platinum blonde extensions, lopping her hair off into a long bob and dying it brown.

Less than a month later, she switched to a dramatic jet-black shade and reinstalled hair extensions.