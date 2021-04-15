MAFS star involved in nasty glass fight

MAFS 'villain' Bryce Ruthven has broken his silence after footage of him arguing with a bouncer outside a Melbourne club went viral, claiming he and wife Melissa Rawson were attacked by a group of strangers.

The alleged altercation resulted in Melissa's sister and another woman being treated for wounds on their legs after falling through a glass table, Bryce told the Hit Network's Hughesy, Ed and Erin.

It comes after gossip podcast So Dramatic!shared footage of Bryce arguing with security outside Bond Nightclub on Monday, sparking rumours he had spit on a bouncer.

RELATED: Toxic behaviour all men must stop

Speaking on radio today, he said of the incident: "Two men and two women came up and sort of just cowardly attacked us.

"In the beginning we thought they had no idea who we were because we were with a group of about 12 people including Liss's parents for her sister's birthday," he explained.

"The first thing I saw was Melissa get shoved to the ground by one of the guys then I was like 'OK, what the hell is going on'.

"Then I was put in a headlock or hit in the head by one of the females so I turned around and shoved her off me … In the meantime she went through a glass table, dragged Melissa's sister through it and they both got glass through their legs. They both got operated on," he recalled to gasps from the radio hosts.

RELATED: Fury over 'toxic' MAFS couple intensifies

"People are saying it was our fault, people are saying I spat on a security guard. I never spat on a security guard. I think if I did I probably would have been king hit to the ground," he said, adding there is "a police report and CCTV footage" to support his claims.

Asked whether the incident will handled with legal action, he said: "We're speaking to the police, I think it's probably in our best interest that it doesn't get any bigger than what it is."

An onlooker sent the footage in to So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto, who then reached out to a woman claiming to be the girlfriend of an employee who was working during the incident. The woman alleged Bryce "spit at a guard" and was "kicked out because of the fight".

The unnamed woman also claimed Bryce and his friends were the instigators of the argument.

Throughout the current season of MAFS, viewers have slammed Bryce's behaviour, labelling him a "manipulator" and a "bully" for his treatment of Melissa.

He was also at the centre of an incident which allegedly shut down production after planting an unwanted kiss on fellow contestant Bec Zemek, who was left shaken and in tears.

His co-stars have been similarly damning of his actions, particularly after a commitment ceremony during which he revealed he'd initially voted to leave the experiment and Melissa, before crossing it out and writing 'stay'.

A visibly upset Melissa later told producers: "I had no idea that leave would even be considered. I'm still a little confused."

Earlier this month, a petition to force Channel 9 to apologise for airing the controversial relationship gained momentum.

After weeks of Bryce's various conflicts unfolding on the show, the change.org petition urged the Nine Network to apologise for "creating a distressing viewing experience", as well as its failure to "showcase that the relationship is clearly not healthy".

Originally published as MAFS star involved in nasty glass fight