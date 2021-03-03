MAFS star reveals cosmetic surgery transformation

He conquered many fears on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here last year but Ryan Gallagher says tucker trials in the South African jungle paled in comparison to another phobia he has.

Gallagher - who has also appeared on Married At First Sight - recently faced his fear of the dentist after undergoing a $10,000 teeth transformation and told Confidential that the procedure has boosted his confidence.

"I'd always had a fear of the dentist and avoided it like the plague but my dentist Dr James Hanna was so bloody good at making me feel calm," he said.

"The treatment really improved the appearance of my teeth and I now smile with a lot of confidence. Something I never used to be able to do so I'd recommend him to anyone."

Gallagher struggled with slightly stained and uneven teeth before having veneers put in.

Veneers are made of ultra-thin ceramic porcelain that is permanently bonded to the natural tooth enamel.

"Ryan came to us with some existing fillings that were failing, we cleaned them all out, restored the teeth and then placed 10 handcrafted bespoke porcelain veneers styled by me," said Dr. Hanna, owner and principal dentist at Complete Smiles Bella Vista.

Gallagher opted for more natural-looking teeth which Dr. Hanna believes is becoming more common as blindingly white veneers, commonly worn by influencers, lose their appeal.

Married at First Sight's Cheryl Maitland, Dean Wells, Ashley Irvin and Ryan Gallagher. Picture: AAP

Ryan Gallagher after being voted off I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

"We are seeing trends in fashion towards more organic, wholesome approaches to beauty and wellness are slowly moving away from super fake, dazzling white smiles," Dr. Hanna said.

"Our clientele have moved away from the in your face veneer style to the more subtle lux natural feel and image. The most popular ways to achieve this and certainly the majority of requests we now receive are focused on straightening existing teeth and whitening them or pursuing a longer lasting smile using veneers."

