MAFS star slams ‘frustrating’ castmates

A Married At First Sight contestant who is set to return to the show for the second time in two years has slammed her fellow stars, describing their behaviour as "upsetting" and "disappointing".

Elizabeth Sobinoff, aka Lizzie, failed to find love on the reality program last year when she was matched with Sam Ball. She's set to return to the show for another crack at finding love on Monday night's episode.

This season of MAFS has been marred by a number of huge spoilers that have been revealed by some of the contestants.

Several couples have admitted in interviews that their relationship didn't work out, and Hayley Vernon even went as far as to reveal who gets kicked off the show in today's commitment ceremony.

Never before have MAFS contestants showed such blatant disregard for the rules of the show in terms of giving away spoilers, and Lizzie told news.com.au she was less than impressed by her Season 7 castmates.

"It's disappointing and it's upsetting and frustrating," she said ahead of her on screen return. "I understand if something slips out … because it's already happened. But the fact that they're actually going into detail about things, it's frustrating, totally frustrating.

"People want to follow the journey and people are invested in the contestants," she added. "So it's unfortunate that they're talking about it before it happens."

Lizzie described this year's MAFS stars as "very different" to those she shared the screen with last year, and suggested the current batch were reluctant to be themselves on camera.

"Last year everyone was quite wild and out there but here's the thing, they were all passionate," Lizzie told news.com.au. "The majority of them wanted to be there and at the dinner parties they all wanted to talk about the other relationships and really get into it.

"I feel like this season, they were all on tippy toes," she said. "I feel like people wanted to say more, but they weren't."

This year's contestants may have been holding back on camera, but off camera they've been very vocal with one in particular lashing out at Lizzie on social media.

Mishel, who is married to Steve on the show, called Lizzie "fake" on Instagram and added that she was "not a fan".

When asked why Mishel might have an issue with her, Lizzie told news.com.au: "I do (know why), but I'm not going to say anything. That's just a shame because I felt like at the beginning she was very warm towards me, so it's upsetting."

Thankfully Lizzie got on much better with her new hubby than she did Mishel.

It's rumoured she's been paired with a former AFL player this time around, and Lizzie said she instantly felt more of a connection to her partner than she did on her last wedding day.

"When he spoke, his voice was really calm," Lizzie said. "I'm someone who goes on their gut instincts. The first time I did it I couldn't read the situation and I just felt really unsettled. The second time, my initial reaction was like, 'ahhh … a breath of fresh air.'

"I can sometimes be quite out there, I'm, not going to deny that. He seems like he's able to handle that. In fact, he might be a little bit out there himself," she teased.

